CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Two men are facing charges after a Connersville man was shot and seriously injured during an altercation, the Connersville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of East 5th Street on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man with wounds caused by a gunshot and a sharpe-edged weapon, per CPD. He was flown to a trauma center in Indianapolis for further treatment. Police on Wednesday said the man is currently in “critical but stable condition.”

CPD said two Connersville men were arrested and are now facing charges. Lermon E. Abrams, age 53, was charged with attempted murder. Cory R. Rathburn, age 31, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.