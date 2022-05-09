INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults and a teenager, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of an Indy man last month on the south side.

Sheridan Tom Jr., 32, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue on April 18. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m.

When IMPD officers arrived, they found Sheridan in the front yard of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to investigate. Based on information from witnesses, detectives said they identified three possible suspects.

Officers found and detained 23-year-old Noah Edwards and 22-year-old Emily Kilgore, who were identified as suspects, on April 26, IMPD said. Homicide detectives then arrested Edwards and Kilgore for their alleged roles in the murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Edwards and Kilgore on May 1, each with charges of murder and robbery.

Then, on Monday, the third suspect, a 17-year-old male, was found and detained. Detectives arrested the teen that night for his alleged role in the homicide.