ANDERSON, Ind. — A 19-year-old is recovering in a Central Indiana hospital after being shot Monday in Anderson, according to local police.

Anderson Police Department crews were called around 5 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Main Street in reference to a shooting, APD said in a release.

Upon arrival to the area, APD said officers found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a parked car in an alleyway. The victim, APD said, was taken to a local hospital in Anderson for treatment and he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

While investigating, APD said officers learned that 23-year-old man named Aquille Miles was seen running from the shooting scene to a nearby residence. Officers soon surrounded the home and got permission to come inside.

Miles, APD said, was found hiding inside the home by a police K9. He was then arrested and charged with two outstanding warrants as well as additional felony charges in relation to the shooting, police said.

Anderson PD said officers also recovered two firearms from the inside the home and that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.