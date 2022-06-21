INDIANAPOLIS – A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting Monday night inside a home on Indy’s west side.

Just before midnight, police were called to a home on Sunfield Court and found 19-year-old Jamarhee Farrow shot inside his grandmother’s home. He was critically wounded when police arrived. Farrow died after being rushed to the hospital.

His family is still trying to make sense of the killing.

Family-approve photo of Jamarhee Farrow (right)

“He’s 19. That’s my baby,” said the victim’s mother, Shadava Freeman. “Y’all can kill me. Don’t kill my son.”

Through tears, Shadava described her son as a fanatic about sports history, as well as a young man who loved to cook and earned the nickname “Snack Bar.”

Still, the family said Jamarhee did not have a lot of visitors come to his grandmother’s west side home.

“He did not, because he knows I don’t have company that I don’t know,” said the victim’s grandmother, Connie Patton.

A crime mapping tool highlighting all the year’s homicides shows the killing is the eighth homicide this year west of I-465.

“Violence is never the answer. Picking up a gun to settle disputes will never be the answer,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

So far, police do not have any information on a suspect or an official motive for the violence.

“We really need our community to help get us information about what took place in that residence,” said Burris.

Jamarhee’s family echoed that plea, although they believe he may have been killed over money set aside to buy a car.

“Enough is enough because it’s senseless, and it hurts both sides,” said Patton.

“It was over money. My son was about to go buy a car, so they took the money me and his grandmother gave him,” said Shadava.

Anyone with information about this incident should call detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.