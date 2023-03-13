LAWRENCE, Ind. – A 19-year-old died after crashing his car while trying to evade police.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, when an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and Pendleton Pike.

The car left the scene at a “high rate of speed,” police said. The driver lost control at East 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue, causing the vehicle to roll over and crash into a telephone pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 19-year-old Alex May Jr.

Investigators said the license plate on the vehicle was registered improperly.

The incident remains under investigation.