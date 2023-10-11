INDIANAPOLIS – One teenager is dead, a second juvenile is wounded and an 18-year-old is in jail accused of murder following a shooting Tuesday night on Indy’s west side.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the corner of Scotland Drive and Bank Lane and found 16-year-old Christian Peters shot in the street.

The teen died after being rushed to the hospital.

Forty minutes later, a second 16-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, which police believe occurred on the same scene.

With the help of witnesses, police detained and arrested the accused killer overnight.

“There were multiple witnesses who cooperated with this investigation and it helped put the pieces together,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Police claim the suspect, identified by court records as Mouhamadou Diba, called police on himself and admitted to taking part in the shooting.

Yet after being questioned overnight, the suspect who turned 18 just last month was arrested for murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

“The consequences are real and it’s not worth taking the life of someone,” said reverend Malachi Walker with Young Men Inc.

Reverend Malachi Walker says the message he preaches to the youth he mentors every year in his summer camp is about making better decisions.

“Make good choices. That was our theme this year and will be for the next several years. Make good choices,” said Walker.

The overnight killing marks the 15th juvenile homicide victim so far this year. That continues a trend in recent years of youth homicides steadily increasing, peaking with 19 underage deaths last year.

“We’re seeing too many of our youth that are being injured or killed in violence that is unnecessary and we need to do better as a community,” said Foley.

The suspect is being held without bond pending the filing of formal charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call IMPD Homicide Det. Kyle Hoover at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

Alternatively, people who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.