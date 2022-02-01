18 homicides in January marks the second deadliest start to the year in recent Indianapolis history

INDIANAPOLIS — January came to a violent end on Indy’s northeast side, where a man was shot and killed just hours before the end of the month. The deadly shooting on Shady Lane marked the 18th and final homicide in January.

Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. Monday after neighbors heard what sounded like a man begging for his life, followed by gunfire. “I just heard some arguing and I heard someone saying ‘don’t shoot me’ or something like that, then I heard bang bang bang bang,” said neighbor Netra McCulley.

While she didn’t see who pulled the trigger, Netra noticed the victim lying face down in the street outside her home and called for help. “I opened the door and asked him if we was alright, but he didn’t respond,” said McCulley.

By the time police arrived the victim was dead on scene. No arrests were made and the motive for the killing remains a mystery.

Over the course of January, IMPD responded to a new homicide every 41 hours. While 18 homicides in the month is less than the 24 homicides the city saw last January, it’s still the second highest total in recent history. In 2017 there were 11 homicides in January, with 17 in 2018, 12 in 2019 and 16 in 2020.

“We certainly have another crisis on our hands,” said Aaron Williams with the City of Peace Coalition. Last year Aaron Williams helped launch the Peace in the Streets, Stop the Violence initiative. He says the January numbers in 2022 reflect an ongoing problem.

“We are seeing the same type of homicides year after year. We keep saying what can we do? We are programmed out. We are resourced out. It is time for the community to step up,” said Williams.

Williams believes the best way to reduce the deadly violence is for residents start holding their own loved ones accountable. “You have an obligation to say enough is enough and tell that loved one there is a better way to resolve conflicts,” said Williams.

Because a majority of January’s homicides remain unsolved, anyone with information on any unsolved case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers or IMPD’s homicide office.