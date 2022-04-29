INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen individuals from central and southern Indiana have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 15 of the defendants were taken into federal custody in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detriot, Michigan on Thursday. Three defendants remain at large.

Authorities stated that to date approximately 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 1750 fentanyl pills, 35 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of suspected THC gummies have been seized as part of the investigation.

In addition to the drug seizures, authorities have seized approximately $9,000 in U.S. currency as well as nine firearms.

DefendantCharge(s)
Edeer Avila, 38, Mexico *NOT in custodyConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments
Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, Phoenix, AZ      *NOT in custodyConspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments     
Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments
Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments
Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus, INConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments
Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments
Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments
Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine & Launder Monetary Instruments
Kenia Acosta, 38, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 
Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, SeymourConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 
Allison Perdue, 24, SeymourConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
John Whiffing, 47, Terre HauteConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, Indianapolis  *NOT in custodyConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus, INConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, IndianapolisConspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Jendry Medina, 20, IndianapolisConspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments

The U.S. Attorney states that if convicted on the conspiracy with intent to distribute charges, each faces between 10 years to life imprisonment with a $10,000,000 fine. If convicted of money laundering, each faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

In addition to federal charges, five defendants face state charges stemming from Jackson County while another faces charges from Bartholomew County.

The following five Individuals face state prosecution in Jackson County:

DefendantCharge(s)
Emilio Landa-LaganesDealing methamphetamine F2
Mariah CroweDealing methamphetamine F2
Daniel ParrishDealing methamphetamine F2
Samantha FarrisDealing methamphetamine F2
Zachariah FarrisDealing methamphetamine F2

The following individual faces state prosecution in Bartholomew County:

DefendantCharge(s)
Antonio Cuautle-Cuenca Dealing methamphetamine F2

The prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation and was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Seymour Police Department in conjunction with several other federal and local agencies.