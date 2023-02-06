INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III.

He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital.

Johnson’s father James Johnson II said his son was the owner and operator of his own business 317 Fruit Man and worked to provide quality produce to underserved communities.

James Johnson III was also a member of the Purdue Polytechnic High School basketball team.

His father said Johnson was an Eli Lilly HS-IDS intern last summer and recently passed a test to be an Indy Parks lifeguard.

Johnson was “loved by everyone” according to his father and is survived by his parents and two younger sisters.

There has not been an arrest in connection to his death.