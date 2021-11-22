17-year-old injured in pair of shootings overnight; Both crime scenes on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a pair of shootings on the east side overnight Monday, including one where a 17-year-old was shot.

Police were first dispatched to the 7600 block of E. 37th Place around 12:15 a.m. A 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police believe the shooting happened inside a residence.

The teen was then taken to a hospital in stable condition.

About two hours later, IMPD was sent to another shooting in 3600 block of N. Chester Avenue. A person there was also confirmed shot, although no information was given about the victim.

Police are still actively investigating both shootings.

