16-year-old charged in Oct. triple murder on Indy’s south side

Crime in Indianapolis

3 bodies found

The scene near where the bodies were found on S. Meridian Street in a remote area.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old is facing a slew of charges, including murder and dangerous possession of a machine gun, in the killings of two men and a teenager who were found dead in a wooded area on Indianapolis’ south side in October.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the charges Friday and added that the 16-year-old — identified as Caden Smith — is being charged as an adult.

On October 12, the bodies of 17-year-old Abdulla Mubarak, 18-year-old Joseph Thomas and 22-year-old Michael James were found in the 4400 block of S. Meridian Street near I-465.

MCPO said Smith was identified as a suspect through his communication with the victims prior to their murders. In addition, the prosecutor’s office said that Smith was taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant, during which investigators found what is believed to be the murder weapon in his home.

Smith is facing the following charges:

  • Felony murder (3 counts)
  • Felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (3 counts)
  • Felony dangerous possession of a machine gun
  • Misdemeanor dangerous possession of a firearm
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Misdemeanor resisting law enforcement
  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

