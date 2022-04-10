INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old male died Sunday night after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded Sunday night to a report of a person shot at E. 30th Street and N. Lesley Avenue on the city’s east side. Upon arrival, police said they found a 16-year-old male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds.

The victim was in critical condition when police arrived, IMPD said. The victim was taken to a hospital trauma center for surgery, where he later died from his injuries, police on scene said.

Officers on scene said there are no suspects in the shooting and IMPD has not released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.