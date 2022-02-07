15-year-old shot and killed on Indy’s north side remembered for his work ethic

INDIANAPOLIS — The name of a 15-year-old shot and killed on Indy’s north side has been released.

After being shot in the back of the neck on College Avenue last Tuesday, the teenage victim was rushed to the hospital.

Darryl Fisher died two days later.

Police are still trying to figure out what motivated the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made, but those who knew Fisher praised his work ethic at such a young age.

“He was a good kid. He was respectful,” said Charity Malone with the MLK Center.

Charity met Fisher last summer when the teen began working with the Tarkington Teen Work Crew at the MLK Center.

“We’re gonna miss his spirit and miss his hard work,” said Malone.

“I mean we love Darryl and his family. His siblings are in our after-school program,” said MLK Center Executive Director Allison Luthe.

“This is a community that’s grieving, but this isn’t a one-off scenario. This is the third teen we’ve lost in our program.”

Back in June 2020, an argument on Edgemont involving a large group of teens turned to gunfire and left 16-year-old David Lowery dead.

In May 2021 on Salem street, 19-year-old Keondre Davidson was shot and killed celebrating his own birthday.

Both Davidson and Lowery had previously taken part in the same summer work program.

“I mean violence affects all of us,” said MLK Center program director Douglas Morris. “Even if you live further north or further south, we’re all a community so we’re all affected.”

While Douglas and others at the MLK Center’s summer work program will help Fisher’s friends and family grieve the death, they urge everyone across the city to do their part to try and prevent youth violence.

“Maybe someone will be touched by this tragic experience to get involved because we need everybody,” said Luthe.

Fisher’s death marks the third homicide already this year involving a juvenile victim.

Last year there were a total of 17 underage homicide victims.