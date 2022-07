INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy was taken to a level one trauma center after IMPD says he was found shot on the near east side.

The shooting was reported in the 2900 block of E. New York Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police respond to reported shooting on E. New York Street.

Police believe the teenage male was shot at another location. That location has yet to be determined.

The victim was last described as stable.

Police are talking with witnesses to learn more about what may have happened.