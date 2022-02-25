INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the death of a 77-year-old Indianapolis woman and took another 13-year-old into custody for a burglary at her home.

On Feb. 11, IMPD Northwest District officers were called to the 1800 block of Warman Avenue for a welfare check on 77-year-old Cecelia O’Bryan. They found O’Bryan inside the home with traumatic injuries.

O’Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene; her death was ruled a homicide.

During the course of the investigation, homicide detectives identified a 13-year-old as the suspect in O’Bryan’s death. A second 13-year-old was arrested for a burglary at the same location, IMPD said.

Neighbors described O’Bryan as “quiet” and “kind.” IMPD credited community assistance with helping them solve the case.

“This arrest was possible due to assistance provided by members of our community,” said Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “We continue to make progress when the community and police work together. Thank you to the detectives and members of our community who assistance in this investigation.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.