INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting.

Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. IMPD was unable to provide a condition.

According to a police report, a 13-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the incident.

Around the same time, IMPD responded to a separate incident on the east side in which a man was found shot near the 6000 block of East Washington Street.

Investigators believe the victim may have been shot at a different location before being found.

Both incidents remain under investigation.