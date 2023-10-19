MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a woman allegedly was pistol-whipped and pushed down the stairs by a Muncie man who paid her $10 for sex before then accusing her of stealing his wallet.

Jackie Joiner, 47, was arrested on Wednesday on a preliminary charge of battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents, Muncie police officers were called to the area of 7th and Grant on Friday at around 1:23 p.m. where they found a woman holding a bloody towel to her nose.

Booking photo of Jackie Joiner (Delaware County Sheriff’s Dept.)

The woman accused Joiner of causing her injuries, telling police that Joiner reportedly pistol-whipped her with a gun multiple times and caused a laceration on the back of her head.

The woman told officers she had met up with Joiner for an arranged “date” and that after having sex, he paid her $10. Joiner then is accused of following the woman home where he reportedly assaulted her after accusing her of stealing his wallet.

In addition to striking her multiple times with a handgun, the woman told officers Joiner pushed her down a set of stairs and threatened to kill her. The woman eventually ran to the area of 7th and Grant where she called police.

Joiner, who works for the city of Muncie as a sanitation worker, was taken into custody Wednesday. If convicted, Joiner could face between one and six years in prison.