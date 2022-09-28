The scene of the shooting outside a Taco Bell at Lynhurst and Washington.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person is in stable condition after being shot in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting outside the fast food restaurant located at Lynhurst Drive and Washington Street shortly after 6 p.m.

An adult male was located in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police reported that a person of interest is already in custody in connection to the shooting and that they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The Taco Bell was open for business despite the crime scene in the parking lot.

No further information has been released at this time.