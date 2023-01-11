GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood.

According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near where County Line Road crosses Interstate 65.

State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van which had two occupants inside: a female driver and a male passenger. Police said the male was struck by the gunfire and ended up being pronounced dead on scene.

State police said the driver of the van remained on scene and is speaking with detectives. Police said she wasn’t injured.

At this time, investigators do not have any suspect description nor do they know what motivated the shooting.

State police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPs or call 911.