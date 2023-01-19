JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin.

Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44.

According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

However ISP said they are not ruling the shooting as a homicide at this point in the investigation.

It’s possible the man died of an accidental or self-inflicted shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.