INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday.

Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and Franklin Road.

A man was found inside a vehicle at that location. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

We’re told the vehicle had been involved in a car crash — believed to have happened after the shooting.

A female that was in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries from the crash.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.