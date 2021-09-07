1 person killed in shooting on west side; 5th homicide within 13 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday on the city’s west side.

Police were called to the 6500 block of Glen Arm Court before 4 a.m. for a report of a person shot. This is near W. 35th and N. High School Road.

IMPD confirmed one person was killed. They have not released any information about the victim or potential suspects.

It follows an extremely violent Labor Day where four people were killed in four separate shootings, including one teenager.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.