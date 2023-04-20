INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis in what has turned out to be a violent Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Breen Drive and N. Brentwood Ave, near 38th and Post Road just before 7 a.m.

According to police, a male teenager was found shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there.

A school bus was seen within the crime scene, and IMPD clarified it was because the driver saw the victim lying in a grassy area while on her route. Detectives spoke with the driver as part of their investigation. Police said 22 children were on board the bus at the time.

This is the third fatal shooting in Indianapolis since 8:30 p.m. and the sixth shooting overall. One person was killed on the near northeast side at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, and another person was killed on the near northwest side around 5:35 a.m. Thursday.