INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 7:20 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Dr. on the city’s north west side on report of a person shot.

When IMPD arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 2nd death and 6th violent incident that has occurred in Indianapolis between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said the scope of the violence over the past 24 hours is reason for concern.

“It’s extremely alarming, our officers continue to be responsive to the community’s needs, we’re here. We’re responsive. Every time you see me you see groups of officers working extremely hard to bring these cases to a close,” Young said. “It’s very upsetting… our officers share the same frustrations as the community does.”

While little other information was available in the morning hours of July 3rd, Young did share details on damage sustained to the house during the altercation which resulted in broken glass in the homes front door.

“That front door was involved obviously cause it’s part of the residence and you see damage there to that particular window – so again we’ll be out here for some time trying to piece together exactly what occurred,” Young said. “This particular neighborhood, it’s a fairly quiet neighborhood, I don’t see that we have an extensive history in this neighborhood and or the residence in question.”

Officers told our news crew at the scene that the fatal shooting marked the fifth shooting IMPD Northwest District officers responded to in a 24-hour time.

Though no suspect information nor persons of interest was immediately available, Young said IMPD’s efforts to hold those responsible for the violence is working.

“We have noticed a significant number of arrests being made by our homicide investigators,” Young said. “And what that shows us is folks in the community are providing tips and witness information. They are giving us the info we need to hold those accountable and responsible.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Preliminary information is subject to change. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.