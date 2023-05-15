INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being shot on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the 2300 block of Barnor Drive on Monday afternoon on reports of shots fired — a residential area near Arlington Avenue and E. 21st Street.

Police reported finding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injury.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.