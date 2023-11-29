FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating an apparent road-rage shooting Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Fishers Police Department, a shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of E. 106th Street and was the result of a “road rage incident.”

One was person injured in the shooting, which FPD said occurred just west of Interstate 69, and drove themself to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Police did not provide a condition for that person.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community,” FPD said. “Detectives are working to determine the events that led to this incident.”

Any witnesses to the shooting are being asked to call FPD Detective Rob Baker at (317) 595-3134 or email bakerr@fishers.in.us.

No other information was immediately provided. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.