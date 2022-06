Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive Thursday morning.

A victim was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.

This is the second deadly shooting so far today. A man was shot and killed on Harlan Street around 2 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.