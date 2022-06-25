INDIANAPOLIS — Police have confirmed that the victim of a shooting around 10 p.m. Saturday on Indy’s near northeast side has died.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were sent to the 3400 block of N. Keystone Ave., near the intersection of Keystone and 34th, on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with injuries consistent with trauma. IMPD originally reported the victim was in critical condition after he was taken to Methodist Hospital, but police later confirmed he had been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.