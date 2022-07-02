Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded a little before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of E. 34th Street on report of a person shot. This area is near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

An initial report from IMPD listed the victim, who officers said was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, in critical condition. However, officials confirmed the victim had died shortly after.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.