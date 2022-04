INDIANAPOLIS — Around 6:35 a.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Stratford Court on Indy’s east side.

When police arrived, they located a person in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was quickly pronounced dead. Police also located a second victim with gunshot wounds. There is said be one female and one male victim. Both victims are deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation with preliminary information subject to change.