INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 8:45 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 1500 block of Renton Street near Indy’s southeast side on a call of an unsafe gunshot scene.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wound(s). One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene and the second victim, an adult female, is said to be in serious but stable condition. She is currently being treated at an area hospital.

Police tell us they believe there was a prior disturbance before shots were fired. Preliminary information suggests this incident occurred outside of the residence and that their was a vehicle involved as well.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.