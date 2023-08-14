INDIANAPOLIS — One man died in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday.

At approximately 5:02 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to a report of a person shot near East Tabor Street and Draper Street. When police arrived at the scene, they located an adult male inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

In a press release sent at 5:18 p.m., IMPD reported that the victim had officially been pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Marvon Rashad Suttle by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

In an update released Tuesday afternoon, IMPD officials reported that the incident started in the 100 block of Betsy Lane. Police do not have specific information on how the victim made it from Betsy to the area of East Tabor and Draper.

IMPD also announced Tuesday that its detectives had identified the person they believe to be responsible for the shooting. The individual was interviewed and then released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.