1 man dead after being found shot on UIndy campus

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after being found shot on the University of Indianapolis campus on Indy’s south side.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Campus Drive just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man who appeared to have been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed he died from his injuries.

“We don’t believe that he’s a student here,” said IMPD Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner. “We’re not really sure what happened.”

It’s unclear if he was shot on the campus or somewhere else. The shooting is under investigation, and IMPD says they will work with UIndy police as the investigation continues.