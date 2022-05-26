INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a death investigation is underway after one woman was killed overnight in a deadly shooting.

A report of a person shot came in around 3:15 a.m. from the 3200 block of Laurel Street. That’s less than one mile south of the intersection of Shelby Street and Carson Avenue.

A woman was found inside an apartment, and police say she had gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.

While homicide detectives responded, police are calling the incident a death investigation.

They say there was no sign of forced entry. A gun was found in the same room as the woman, and multiple juveniles were home at the time of the incident.

Police say there is no threat to the community.