INDIANAPOLIS — One person, possibly a juvenile, was killed overnight in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive, near N. Kitley Avenue and E. 42nd Street, at 1:24 a.m.

A male subject was lying in the middle of the road when police arrived.

Shooting map

Police say the male subject was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased at approximately 2:01 a.m.

Investigators believe the victim is a juvenile but have not been able to confirm the male’s age.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a juvenile or an adult. Any shooting is one too many,” said IMPD Nightwatch Captain Don Weilhammer. “We need to stop resorting to gun violence to try solve whatever problem that was going on.”

At this time, police say they do not have any information on possible suspects or a motive. They hope the public will assist them and come forward with any information.

Two people on scene were detained, but it’s not clear if they are persons of interest or just witnesses.