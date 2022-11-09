INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.

A male was found in the area who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Aggravated Assault/ Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

