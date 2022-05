INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday on the near north side.

At around 2:17 a.m., police were called to the 3600 block of N. Illinois for a report of a person shot.

They found a male shooting victim lying near a vehicle. That man was originally said to be in critical condition, but police said the man died at the hospital.

Police are talking to witnesses but so far have not said anything about a suspect description.