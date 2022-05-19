INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Meridian Street, not far from the Indiana War Memorial.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found an adult woman suffering from stab wounds. Officers rendered aid to the woman until EMS could arrive and transport her to a hospital. Police said the woman died not long after arriving at the hospital, however.

Police said no suspect is in custody at this time and officers have no description of a possible suspect. Investigators hope witnesses will come forward in order to help solve the deadly crime.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.