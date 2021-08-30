1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to East 34th Street and Sherman Avenue in response to a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.