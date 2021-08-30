1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene (Photo By Jacob Karb)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to East 34th Street and Sherman Avenue in response to a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News