1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to East Washington Street and North Davidson Street.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say both were shot within the same car.

IMPD says another person later arrived at Community Hospital East after being shot on Washington Street.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.