INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that injured one person.

Officers responded to shots fired call around 1:58 a.m. in 1200 N. Delaware and found a woman with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

After refusing treatment, officers convinced the woman to get transported to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

In addition, a male who was believed to be involved was looked over by medics and was not injured. However, officers said the man was found with blood on his beard, and it is uncertain where the blood came from.

Investigators are unsure what led up to the disturbance between the two people.