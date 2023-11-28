INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot during an incident early Tuesday morning at a pub in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an employee at Connor’s Pub was shot around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The pub is located at 6331 Ferguson St. in the Broad Ripple neighborhood.

IMPD officials confirmed with FOX59/CBS4 that the employee is current in stable condition.

This comes after a shooting occurred just outside of Conner’s Pub in October 2019. According to previous reports, 36-year-old Al Hayes was killed during the shooting during the incident.

In February 2020, Curtis Baker was arrested in Michigan in relation to the incident. Baker was found guilty of murder in the case and was sentenced to 80 years in prison in 2022.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.