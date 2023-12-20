GREENFIELD, Ind. — Officials with the Greenfield Police Department are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one injured in north Greenfield.

According to a news release from the department, the shooting reportedly occurred just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Melody Lane.

Officials said that one person was shot in the arm and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The release said that all the people reportedly associated with the incident “have been identified, located and interviewed.” The department stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the community and more information will be released as it becomes available.