Woman in critical condition after south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition on the south side of Indy Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 5100 block of Southgreen Drive (near E. Thompson Rd. and S. East St.) for a reported shooting around 4:15 a.m.

IMPD confirms a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shots came from outside the apartments. They are investigating what may have led up to the shooting.

Investigators say there is no danger to the public.