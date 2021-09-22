1 in critical condition after northeast side McDonald’s shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting reported at a McDonald’s on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were sent to the 2400 block of E 38th just before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. That’s the McDonald’s at the intersection of E. 38th and Keystone.

One woman was shot and is reported to be in critical condition.

Police confirmed one female was taken into custody at a different location for the shooting. Investigators believe both the person of interest and the victim were McDonald’s employees.

Detectives will now look at surveillance video to gather evidence.

The McDonald’s location will be closed as police investigate.