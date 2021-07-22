1 in serious condition after near north side shooting; IMPD says victim was found in alley

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the near north side Thursday morning.

Police were sent to the 3500 block of N. Kenwood Avenue just after 6:15 a.m.

Officers confirmed a woman was found in an alley with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

At last check, the victim was reported to be in serious condition. She was originally said to be in critical condition.

This is the third reported shooting since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. A man was shot and killed at 10th and Rural late Wednesday, and a man and woman were shot on the west side on Rybolt Avenue earlier on Thursday.