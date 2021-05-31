1 in critical condition after east side officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side.

IMPD reported the shooting around 6:43 a.m. Monday which took place near Colorado Avenue and East Washington Street.

Police said a male, not the police officer, was injured and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said officers in the southeast district responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, and as a result, there was an officer-involved shooting.

According to IMPD, investigators have arrived on scene and are “trying to ascertain exactly what happened.”

IMPD added, “We do not believe there is any threat to this area at this point in time. So we are trying to gather all the facts and circumstances.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.