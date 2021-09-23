1 hospitalized after police locate shooting victim in parking lot of northwest side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a northwest side apartment complex overnight Thursday.

IMPD says it was the officers themselves who heard the gunshots around 12:44 a.m. on Lynnfield Road at the Scarborough Lake apartment complex. They were already responding to a report of a burglary in progress.

After the shots were heard, police located a male victim in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital.

Police have not said whether there is any connection between the shooting and the burglary.