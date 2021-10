INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital and another was taken into custody after a shooting on the near north side.

Around 12:15 a.m., police were sent to investigate a reported shooting in the 3700 block of N. Illinois Street near 38th and Meridian.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Another man on the scene was taken into custody by police.

Investigators believe the shooting happened outside on the street.

The man who was shot was last said to be stable.