INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that has left one person gravely wounded.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street.

Police said the victim is listed in critical condition. Officers on scene, however, reported the victim was “not awake or breathing.” The victim was not determined to be deceased, however, and is being transported to a hospital.

No other information has been provided as investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the shooting.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.